Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 49,585 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,218 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 249.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1,664.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,458,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,402 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

