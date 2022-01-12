Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 8,431 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after buying an additional 59,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

