Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

