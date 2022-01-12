Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,986 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 23.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Assurant by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Assurant by 4.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Assurant stock opened at $157.47 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

