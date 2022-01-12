Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,596 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK opened at $176.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average of $185.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.64 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.