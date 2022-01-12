Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

TSEM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. 4,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,099. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

