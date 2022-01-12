Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $23,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Amundi purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.48.

TSCO traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,684. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

