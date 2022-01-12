Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Decreased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,219,000 after purchasing an additional 60,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TT traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $192.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.37.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

