TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 97,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

