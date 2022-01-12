TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNW. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.

Shares of TSE:RNW traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.07. 1,404,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.84.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

