TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNW. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.
Shares of TSE:RNW traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.07. 1,404,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.84.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.