Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.27. 129,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 182,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$3.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.08.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -2.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

