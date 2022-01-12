Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) were up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 281,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $538,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,694 shares of company stock worth $9,767,148 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

