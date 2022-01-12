Treat DAO Price Reaches $4.58 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00061525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00078114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.70 or 0.07647566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.10 or 0.99842651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

