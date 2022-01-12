Triodos Investment Management BV Buys 50,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TPI Composites accounts for 1.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.87% of TPI Composites worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 9,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $502.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.