Triodos Investment Management BV Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 6.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $44,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,901 shares of company stock worth $20,007,114 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $122.45. 30,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,773. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

