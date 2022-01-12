Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Receives GBX 246 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.34).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target for the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 282 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.39) price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 232.20 ($3.15). 2,110,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.53. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

