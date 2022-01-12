Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

