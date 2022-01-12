Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:IDA opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

