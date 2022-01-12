Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

