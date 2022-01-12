Truist Financial Corp Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 47,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 121,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,172.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 274,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 252,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

CNI stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

