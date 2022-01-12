Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

