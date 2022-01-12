Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,718 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,674,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

