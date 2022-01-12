Truist Securiti Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $16.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $232.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.