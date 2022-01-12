Truist Securities Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $30.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.62.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

