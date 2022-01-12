TrustVerse Hits Market Cap of $12.15 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $125,393.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

