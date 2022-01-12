TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.
LON:TTG opened at GBX 259 ($3.52) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($4.02). The firm has a market cap of £453.93 million and a P/E ratio of 44.71.
TT Electronics Company Profile
