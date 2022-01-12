TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

LON:TTG opened at GBX 259 ($3.52) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($4.02). The firm has a market cap of £453.93 million and a P/E ratio of 44.71.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

