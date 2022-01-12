Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Get Turing alerts:

TWKS opened at $25.63 on Friday. Turing has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.