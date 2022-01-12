TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 8.1%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) fell 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.55. 19,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,683,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TuSimple by 182.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TuSimple by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the third quarter worth $3,565,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 255.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 53,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

