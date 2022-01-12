U Network Market Capitalization Tops $872,801.06 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a market cap of $872,801.06 and approximately $14,824.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.