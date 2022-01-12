U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

