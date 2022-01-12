UBS Group Begins Coverage on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

RF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 8,779,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,349,271. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after buying an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

