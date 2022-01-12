UBS Group Trims Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Target Price to $180.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

AIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $157.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.78.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

