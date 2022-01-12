UBS Group Trims Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Target Price to $180.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.
AIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.
Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $157.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.78.
In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
