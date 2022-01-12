UBU Finance Hits Market Cap of $97,614.27 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $97,614.27 and $18,149.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00060383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,175,811 coins and its circulating supply is 7,336,325 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars.

