UDR, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

UDR stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 291.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after buying an additional 441,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $337,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

