UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other UiPath news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. 3,459,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. UiPath has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

