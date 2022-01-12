Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 551.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 130.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.