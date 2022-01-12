Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,250 ($57.69).

ULVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of LON ULVR traded down GBX 42.61 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,899.39 ($52.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,173,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,653. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($50.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,931.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,020.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.49) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.97%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

