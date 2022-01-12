United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

United Bancorporation of Alabama stock remained flat at $$29.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bancorporation of Alabama (UBAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.