United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.57

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $33.00. United Bancshares shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 6,266 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.80.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.89%.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $43,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

