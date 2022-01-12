United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

