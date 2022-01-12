United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG) Shares Up 4.8%

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 84,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 90,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

United Resource Holdings Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URHG)

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mining, refining, and milling properties in the western United States. It intends to operate other vertical mining interests including base metal assets, strategic metal assets, mining equipment, and processing facilities.

