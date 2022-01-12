United States Steel (NYSE:X) Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on X. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 61.5% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

