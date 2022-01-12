Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $171.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $116.00. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

NYSE U opened at $129.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,791,010 shares of company stock valued at $309,937,367 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

