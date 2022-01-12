Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Trading Down 0.6%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.11. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

About Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

