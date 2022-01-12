Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.15

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

UVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th.

The company has a market cap of $603.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $5,086,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,051 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

