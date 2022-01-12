Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,452,000 after acquiring an additional 365,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,832,000 after acquiring an additional 395,931 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

