VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 380

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 345 ($4.68) to GBX 380 ($5.16) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, lifted their target price on VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.55) to GBX 345 ($4.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:EGY opened at GBX 244 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £144.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 126.50 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($4.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.65.

In other VAALCO Energy news, insider Bradley Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.21), for a total value of £151,438.08 ($205,562.75).

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.