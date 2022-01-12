Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

