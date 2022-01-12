Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $335.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.43.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,542. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

