Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Update

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.43.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $299.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.74. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

